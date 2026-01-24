Cold Air Mass Hits Thailand: Temperatures Drop to 12°C in the North

Today, January 23, 2026, the Department of Meteorology issued a warning about a cold air mass affecting upper Thailand. This cold front is bringing temperatures down significantly in the northern and northeastern regions, with temperatures expected to fall as low as 12°C. Meanwhile, Bangkok will see a 1-2°C decrease, resulting in cooler mornings. The cold air mass is relatively strong, coming from China, and has already spread across the northern and northeastern areas.

The Department of Meteorology stated that the cold weather is expected to continue for a few more days, with temperatures in these areas remaining low. The cold air mass is expected to bring low temperatures to mountain areas, where frost may appear in some locations, particularly at altitudes over 1,000 meters.

As for the central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the temperature will drop by 1-2°C compared to previous days, and there will be cooler mornings. The northeast winds will reach speeds of 10-25 km/h. Daytime temperatures in Bangkok are expected to remain between 32-34°C, with early morning temperatures ranging from 19-21°C.