Cold Air Mass Hits Thailand: Temperatures Drop to 12°C in the North

Today, January 23, 2026, the Department of Meteorology issued a warning about a cold air mass affecting upper Thailand. This cold front is bringing temperatures down significantly in the northern and northeastern regions, with temperatures expected to fall as low as 12°C. Meanwhile, Bangkok will see a 1-2°C decrease, resulting in cooler mornings. The cold air mass is relatively strong, coming from China, and has already spread across the northern and northeastern areas.
The Department of Meteorology stated that the cold weather is expected to continue for a few more days, with temperatures in these areas remaining low. The cold air mass is expected to bring low temperatures to mountain areas, where frost may appear in some locations, particularly at altitudes over 1,000 meters.
As for the central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the temperature will drop by 1-2°C compared to previous days, and there will be cooler mornings. The northeast winds will reach speeds of 10-25 km/h. Daytime temperatures in Bangkok are expected to remain between 32-34°C, with early morning temperatures ranging from 19-21°C.
Southern Thailand will experience isolated thunderstorms due to the moderate northeast monsoon. The southern region's weather will also see some cloud cover, with about 10% of the area expected to be affected by rain and thunderstorms. The temperature in the southern regions will range from 18°C to 22°C in the morning, and 30°C to 33°C during the day. The northeast winds will reach speeds of 15-35 km/h, which will raise sea waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea to around 2 meters. The Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf will experience waves reaching 2 meters during the rain, while waves in the upper Gulf will rise to 1-2 meters. In areas experiencing rain, waves may exceed 2 meters.
In addition, the Department of Meteorology has issued warnings to sailors, advising them to avoid sailing in areas with heavy rain or thunderstorms. The department has also alerted the public to be cautious of slippery roads and the cold weather, especially in the morning hours.
As for air quality, the accumulation of dust and haze in upper Thailand is expected to remain at low to moderate levels due to good air ventilation and strong winds. However, people with respiratory conditions are advised to take precautions.
