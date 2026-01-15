Cold weather continues in North and Northeast, temps rise in Bangkok

On January 15, 2026, the Meteorological Department reported that northern and northeastern Thailand will continue to experience cold weather with fog in some areas. In contrast, temperatures in Bangkok will rise by 1-3°C.

Forecasts for the next 24 hours predict a 1-3°C increase in temperatures across the country, with morning fog and cool to cold conditions continuing in the North and Northeast due to weakening cold air.

The public is urged to take care of their health due to changing weather and be cautious when traveling through areas with fog. The risk of fire hazards due to dry conditions should also be considered.

In the South, light rain is expected, mostly in the lower provinces. The northeastern monsoon continues to affect the Gulf of Thailand, with waves reaching 1-2 meters in the lower Gulf. Sailors are advised to exercise caution.

For detailed regional forecasts:

Bangkok & Vicinity: Morning fog, temperatures rising 1-3°C, low of 21-23°C, high of 32-34°C.

Northern Thailand: Cold to cool, fog in the morning, low of 14-17°C, high of 29-32°C, colder at higher altitudes (6-15°C).

Northeastern Thailand: Cold with morning fog, low of 14-19°C, high of 29-32°C, colder at higher altitudes (6-12°C).

Southern Thailand (East Coast): Light rain in the south, temperatures 19-23°C, high of 30-33°C, moderate winds at 15-35 km/h.

Southern Thailand (West Coast): Morning chill with light rain, temperatures 22-23°C, high of 32-34°C, moderate winds at 15-30 km/h.