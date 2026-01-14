null

Temperature rises 1-3°C in northern Thailand, cold weather persists

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2026

Northern Thailand sees a slight temperature rise of 1-3°C, but cold conditions persist, while southern regions experience minimal rainfall.

  • A weakening high-pressure system is causing temperatures in northern Thailand to rise by 1-3°C.
  • Despite the temperature increase, the weather will remain cool to cold, with morning lows between 13-16°C.
  • Higher elevations in the north will experience very cold conditions, with lows dropping to between 5-10°C.
  • The forecast also warns of morning fog and increased fire hazards due to dry conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for Wednesday (January 14), stating that the "high-pressure system" has weakened, resulting in a rise in temperature of 1-3°C in the northern regions of Thailand, although cold weather will continue.

In the south, there will be little rain.

For the next 24 hours, Thailand will experience a temperature increase of 1-3°C, with morning fog, but the weather will remain cool to cold in the upper regions of the country.

The upper southern regions will also have cool mornings due to the weakening of the high-pressure system affecting both the upper and lower southern regions.

The public is advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather, exercise caution when travelling through foggy areas, and be aware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the southern regions, there will be little rain, mainly in the lower areas, due to moderate northeast monsoons covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.

The sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves of 1-2 metres in the lower Gulf.

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Wednesday (January 14) until 6am Thursday (January 15)

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Cold with morning fog, temperatures will rise 1-3°C.
  • Low: 19-21°C
  • High: 31-34°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h

Northern region

  • Cold to cool with morning fog and some areas with dense fog.
  • Temperature rise: 1-3°C
  • Low: 13-16°C
  • High: 28-32°C
  • In higher areas, cold to very cold with lows of 5-10°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 10-15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cold to cool with morning fog and some areas with dense fog.
  • Temperature rise: 1-3°C
  • Low: 11-15°C
  • High: 29-32°C
  • In higher areas, cold to very cold with lows of 5-10°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Cold with morning fog and some areas with dense fog.
  • Temperature rise: 1-2°C
  • Low: 16-18°C
  • High: 31-33°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cold with morning fog and some areas with dense fog.
  • Temperature rise: 1-2°C
  • Low: 17-21°C
  • High: 31-34°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • The sea will have waves of 1 metre, with higher waves further offshore

Southern region (Eastern side)

  • Upper part: Cold with morning fog.
  • Lower part: Light rain in some areas.
  • Low: 18-22°C
  • High: 29-33°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • The sea will have waves of 1 metre
  • From Surat Thani north: Waves around 1 metre
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat south: Waves 1-2 metres

Southern region (Western side)

  • Cool mornings with light rain in some areas.
  • Low: 21-23°C
  • High: 32-34°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • The sea will have waves of 1 metre, with higher waves further offshore
