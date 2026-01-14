Temperature rises 1-3°C in northern Thailand, cold weather persists

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for Wednesday (January 14), stating that the "high-pressure system" has weakened, resulting in a rise in temperature of 1-3°C in the northern regions of Thailand, although cold weather will continue.
In the south, there will be little rain.
For the next 24 hours, Thailand will experience a temperature increase of 1-3°C, with morning fog, but the weather will remain cool to cold in the upper regions of the country.
The upper southern regions will also have cool mornings due to the weakening of the high-pressure system affecting both the upper and lower southern regions.
The public is advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather, exercise caution when travelling through foggy areas, and be aware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.
In the southern regions, there will be little rain, mainly in the lower areas, due to moderate northeast monsoons covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.
The sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves of 1-2 metres in the lower Gulf.
Mariners are advised to proceed with caution.
