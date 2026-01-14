Temperature rises 1-3°C in northern Thailand, cold weather persists

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for Wednesday (January 14), stating that the "high-pressure system" has weakened, resulting in a rise in temperature of 1-3°C in the northern regions of Thailand, although cold weather will continue.

In the south, there will be little rain.

For the next 24 hours, Thailand will experience a temperature increase of 1-3°C, with morning fog, but the weather will remain cool to cold in the upper regions of the country.

The upper southern regions will also have cool mornings due to the weakening of the high-pressure system affecting both the upper and lower southern regions.