Bank of Thailand to Crack Down on Grey Money and Gold Trading to Stabilise Baht

Whilst the crypto market's daily trading volume of 2.8 billion baht remains small compared to the foreign exchange market's 10-15 billion baht, the BOT is monitoring it for potential grey money activities.

Limited Room for Monetary Policy

Vitai painted a sobering picture of Thailand's economic challenges, noting that GDP growth has declined from an average of 5% to just 2% currently, with projections of 1.5-1.7% for 2026 against a potential growth rate of 2.7%.

The governor emphasised the limited effectiveness of traditional monetary policy tools. Despite four interest rate cuts totalling 1%, the stimulative effect on GDP was merely 0.18% over two years.

"If we cut interest rates by 0.5%, it will increase inflation by only 0.1%," he explained.

With Thailand's policy rate now the third-lowest globally, Vitai stressed: "Interest rate policy is just one tool. It cannot solve everything because these are structural problems."

SME Credit Crisis

Particularly alarming is the SME credit situation, which has been negative for 13 consecutive quarters (36 months).

"If credit is negative, the creation of liquidity in the business activity system disappears. This is a real problem," Vitai warned.

To address this, the BOT signed an agreement on 15th January to establish a new guarantee mechanism for SME loans in competitive sectors including smart electronics, processed agriculture, tourism, and logistics.

Structural Challenges Ahead

Thailand faces multiple structural headwinds including high household debt (amongst the world's highest), ageing workforce, political uncertainty, corruption, and low productivity due to years of underinvestment.

"We have inequality issues — both in terms of income and access to opportunities," Vitai noted, adding that the country had seen seven finance ministers during his five years at the Ministry of Finance.

The governor stressed that solving these problems requires collaboration: "Economists analyse for us to understand, but what I want to invite is — I think we are at a point where we need to help each other. We need to help solve problems together."

Despite the challenges, Vitai expressed cautious optimism: "If we can overcome obstacles and get through this difficult year, next year, 2027, we hope will be a much better year. The Thai economy will return to normal."

The BOT's aggressive pivot from analysis to action marks a significant shift in Thailand's approach to addressing its economic vulnerabilities, with the central bank acknowledging that structural problems cannot be solved through interest rate adjustments alone.