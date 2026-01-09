Thai PM Targets ‘Grey Money’ with Crackdown on Gold Trade and Digital Assets

PM Anutin orders a sharp reduction in gold reporting limits and introduces a new tax on online trades to dismantle illegal money-laundering networks.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has launched a sweeping offensive against "grey money" and illegal financial flows, ordering a significant tightening of regulations surrounding gold trading and digital assets.

In a high-level meeting of the "Connect the Dots" sub-committee on Friday, the Prime Minister, alongside Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, laid out a roadmap to integrate national financial data and plug systemic leaks currently exploited by criminal syndicates for money laundering.

A central pillar of the strategy involves the creation of a national Data Bureau.

This centralise hub will allow authorities to track suspicious transactions in real-time and develop comprehensive "risk profiles" for various financial activities.

Clamping Down on the Gold Market

The Prime Minister’s directive specifically targets the gold trade, which has historically faced oversight challenges.

Physical Gold: The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has been instructed to slash the mandatory reporting threshold for gold bar purchases.

Currently, only transactions exceeding 2 million baht must be reported; the new limit will be significantly lower to prevent "smurfing"—the practice of splitting large sums into smaller amounts to evade detection.

Online Trading: For platforms where gold is traded digitally without physical delivery, the Revenue Department is considering a new "Specific Business Tax."

Service providers will also be required to maintain rigorous accounting records for state audit.