China Bans Export of Dual-Use Goods to Japanese Firms

The 20 entities were added to China's list of those subject to export controls on the same day, including the aerospace units of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., as well as Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. and the National Defence Academy.

Based on the country's export control law and ordinance, the ban also prohibits the shipment of Chinese-made dual-use goods to Japan through companies in third countries.

In addition, the Chinese ministry placed another 20 Japanese entities, including major automaker Subaru Corp., oil distributor Eneos Corp. and nonferrous metal producer Mitsubishi Materials Corp., on a watch list to tighten export screening.