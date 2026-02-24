Thailand to Pivot Towards Japan in Major 2026 Cassava Export Drive

The Department of Foreign Trade targets Japan’s high-value livestock and consumer sectors to diversify exports and boost income for Thai cassava farmers.

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced an aggressive expansion strategy for 2026, aimed at positioning Thai cassava as a premium staple within the Japanese industrial landscape.

A high-level delegation comprising 37 government officials, agricultural scientists, and private sector leaders is scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on 25 February.

The mission seeks to secure long-term trade agreements within Japan’s burgeoning livestock and consumer goods sectors, marking a strategic shift towards high-value, processed agricultural exports.

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, noted that the 2026 roadmap focuses on "value-added" innovation. Rather than relying on raw commodities, the DFT is championing modified starches, premium-grade tapioca, and cassava pellets.