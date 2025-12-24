Bhumjaithai unveils Trade Plus–Thailand Plus to strengthen global trade links

Suphajee Suthumpun, a member of the Bhumjaithai Party’s trade and economic team, on Wednesday (December 24) launched what she called the party’s “Trade Plus–Thailand Plus” platform, pitching it as a strategy to upgrade Thailand’s economy by embedding the country deeper in global supply chains while supporting farmers, SMEs and targeted industries.

Speaking at a party policy briefing ahead of the election campaign, Suphajee said Thailand must balance its positioning amid intensifying geopolitical pressures and a more fragmented global order.

She argued that the country should avoid leaning too far towards any one side and instead raise its value as a trading partner so that multiple countries would want to do business with Thailand.

She pointed to what she described as structural imbalances, saying agriculture contributed about 6% of GDP over the first nine months of the year despite employing around 30% of the workforce, while industry’s share stood at roughly 25% but was declining.