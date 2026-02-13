Pheu Thai raises alarm over ballot barcodes potentially compromising voting secrecy

Chousak Sirinil, Deputy Leader of the Pheu Thai Party, revealed on Friday (February 13) that the party has received information about the discovery of barcodes on election ballots, which could potentially be used to trace votes back to individual voters.

He explained that the party’s legal team is currently gathering facts and evidence on the matter in detail.

Chousak further explained that in previous elections, ballots were only marked with a "secret code" to identify which polling station or district the ballot was sent to. There was no way to identify who cast the vote.

However, the presence of barcodes on this election’s ballots could potentially link back to the original ballot stub, which voters are required to sign for receipt of their ballots. This could make it possible to trace which individual voted for a particular candidate or party.

"If this is indeed the case, it would violate the fundamental principle of secret voting, which is guaranteed by the constitution," Chousak said.