TAT’s Lisa campaign makes Udon Thani’s Red Lotus Sea go viral

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) latest campaign featuring K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal at Udon Thani’s Red Lotus Sea is drawing a surge of foreign visitors, as the image — and the memes it inspired — spreads rapidly across social media.
The still image forms part of the “Feel All the Feelings” concept, in which Lisa plays a key role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, aimed at strengthening Thai soft power across tourism, culture and the country’s global image.
In the second release, the campaign invites visitors to slow down and take in the pink-hued lake carpeted with blooming lotus flowers in the first light of day — a moment framed as calm, restorative and unhurried.
TAT previously released the first still image of Lisa set against shimmering candlelight in front of the grandeur of Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai. TAT plans to unveil the full version of its new advertising film, “Feel All the Feelings”, at the campaign launch event and across Amazing Thailand online channels on 28 January 2026.
Foreign visitors flock to “follow Lisa”
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on 25 January 2026 that since the agency published the Lisa image set at the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani, tourism activity at the site has picked up sharply — particularly among foreign visitors travelling to “follow” the trend.
She cited one visitor who said they had not previously known about the destination, but decided to fly in and continue by van after seeing the Amazing Thailand x Lisa promotion. The visitor reportedly searched for the original image released by TAT and intended to recreate the photo, choosing a small boat for the shoot.
According to Thapanee, tourist numbers have been strong since the start of the season, with around 48,000 visitors so far coming to see the red lotuses in bloom across an area of 25,000 rai.
“Normally, weekday visitor numbers are lower, but recently, after the Lisa trend, sightseeing boats have been running at no fewer than 100 trips a day. In February, group visitors have booked in advance and requested wooden boats like the one Lisa used,” she said.
She added that TAT’s Udon Thani office reported higher visitor numbers on 25 January 2026 than the previous day, with Japanese tourists lining up to buy boat tickets from 5am.
TAT also said more than 50,000 visitors have visited the Red Lotus Sea since 1 December 2025, with over half being foreign tourists.
Social media floods with Lisa Red Lotus Sea memes
After the advertisement image was released, many fans praised both Lisa and Udon Thani’s Red Lotus Sea, helping the post gain strong traction online.
A wave of memes soon followed, with users swapping Lisa out for other people or animated characters — including Bar B Gon (the Bar B Q Plaza mascot), Albus Dumbledore (from the Harry Potter series), Moo Deng, the famous pygmy hippopotamus, and even TAT governor Thapanee herself.
While some users criticised the editing and retouching, saying the image looked unrealistic, TAT said the original was a real photoshoot later enhanced with professional CGI (computer-generated imagery) — not AI.
At the same time, the authority said the reaction — whether positive or negative — was still valuable engagement that encouraged interaction and different travel styles, while also showcasing Thai creators’ AI skills and adding to the campaign’s digital assets.
Visiting the Red Lotus Sea
The Red Lotus Sea is a well-known natural attraction in Udon Thani, located at Nong Han Lake in Kumphawapi district. The large freshwater lake has a rich ecosystem and is famed for red lotuses that bloom across the water every winter.
The best viewing period is December to February. For the 2025-2026 tourism season, the lotus fields are expected to be in full bloom in January 2026, a highlight not to be missed. The best time to visit is 6am-10am, when the flowers are fully open in the morning, temperatures are cooler and the sunlight is soft—ideal for boat trips and photography.
The main activity is a boat trip across the lotus fields, with both small and larger boats available. Trips typically take around 1 to 1.30 hours, offering sweeping views of lotus blooms as far as the eye can see, along with opportunities to spot birds and enjoy the natural surroundings of Nong Han up close.
Visitors can take a small long-tail boat (for 2 people) for about 300 baht for around 1 hour, or a larger boat (up to 6 people) for about 500 baht for around 1.30 hours. Boat trips depart from several piers around Nong Han Lake.
