TAT’s Lisa campaign makes Udon Thani’s Red Lotus Sea go viral

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) latest campaign featuring K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal at Udon Thani’s Red Lotus Sea is drawing a surge of foreign visitors, as the image — and the memes it inspired — spreads rapidly across social media.

The still image forms part of the “Feel All the Feelings” concept, in which Lisa plays a key role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, aimed at strengthening Thai soft power across tourism, culture and the country’s global image.

In the second release, the campaign invites visitors to slow down and take in the pink-hued lake carpeted with blooming lotus flowers in the first light of day — a moment framed as calm, restorative and unhurried.

TAT previously released the first still image of Lisa set against shimmering candlelight in front of the grandeur of Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai. TAT plans to unveil the full version of its new advertising film, “Feel All the Feelings”, at the campaign launch event and across Amazing Thailand online channels on 28 January 2026.