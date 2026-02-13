Thai Army exceeds recruitment target for 2026 with 105.9% sign-ups, reflecting youth confidence

Lt Col Yada Chotechutrakul, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, reported on Friday that the online recruitment for 2026 (for conscripts applying through special request) had successfully concluded on January 25, 2026. The army initially aimed to recruit 28,209 conscripts but saw a total of 29,891 applicants, exceeding the target by 105.9%. This reflects the growing interest and confidence among Thai youth in serving in the military.

From the total number of applicants, the army has completed the verification of qualifications, document checks, and health screenings. 20,402 individuals successfully passed the selection process and are scheduled to report for service on May 1 and May 3, 2026, as per their appointment letters.

Selected recruits applying through the special online recruitment process will also be granted exclusive opportunities. These include eligibility to sit for exams to become Officer Cadets in the Royal Thai Army, with additional academic scores for those applying for positions. Moreover, they will be entitled to various benefits such as healthcare, general welfare, education and training opportunities, in addition to regular military pay, allowances, and living stipends.