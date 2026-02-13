Department of Intellectual Property Joins Forces with Customs Department to Launch Crackdown on Over 223 Million Baht Worth of Counterfeit and Pirated Goods

During Fiscal Year 2026 (1 October 2025 – 6 February 2026), the Customs Department reported a total of 38 cases involving the seizure of smuggled goods infringing trademarks and copyrights, with an estimated economic damage exceeding 885 million baht. Such goods are prohibited from importation into the Kingdom under the Trademark Act B.E. 2534 (1991), the Export and Import of Goods Act B.E. 2522 (1979), the Ministry of Commerce Notification on the Prohibition of Export, Import and Transit of Trademark- and Copyright-Infringing Goods B.E. 2565 (2022), and the Act Prohibiting the Importation of Goods Bearing False Origin B.E. 2481 (1938).

Mrs. Supthaweethum concluded by expressing the DIP’s appreciation to the Customs Department and all relevant public and private sectors agencies for their continued and robust cooperation in combating intellectual property infringements in line with the Government’s policy to strengthen measures against intellectual property infringements. These collective efforts protect consumers from substandard and potentially dangerous products while simultaneously safeguarding the rights of intellectual property owners who invest in creativity and innovation. This cooperative spirit underscores Thailand’s firm commitment to upholding intellectual property protection, reinforcing economic resilience, and promoting sustainable social development.

The DIP further invites the public to participate in monitoring and preventing intellectual property infringements. Any suspected violations may be reported to the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Office, Department of Intellectual Property, via telephone at 02-547-4702, Hotline 1368, or through the official website at www.ipthailand.go.th.