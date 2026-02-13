Department of Intellectual Property Joins Forces with Customs Department to Launch Crackdown on Over 223 Million Baht Worth of Counterfeit and Pirated Goods

This operation reflects the integrated enforcement measures undertaken to inspect imported goods at key customs checkpoints nationwide, with the objective of disrupting the distribution chain of illegal products at the source and preventing their circulation in the domestic market. These actions aim to safeguard the nation’s economy and ensure public safety.
Mrs. Auramon Supthaweethum stated that the DIP has been taking proactive measures in close partnership with allied agencies to rigorously and continuously combat intellectual property infringements, particularly at upstream sources. These measures include raiding storage warehouses, conducting on-site inspections of premises suspected of harboring or distributing infringing goods, and coordinated inspections of imported goods at customs checkpoints across the country. These efforts prevent infringing goods from entering the market, protecting consumers from counterfeit deception and the risks posed by substandard products. Simultaneously, they uphold intellectual property rights and foster a fair competitive environment for legitimate businesses.
Most recently, Mr. Arwut Wongsawas, Deputy Director-General of the DIP, representing the DIP on behalf of Mrs. Supthaweethum, joined the Customs Department and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) for a joint press conference held at the Customs Department on 11 February 2026 to announce the successful outcome of this integrated crackdown on the smuggling of major consignments of intellectual property infringing goods valued at over 223 million baht, along with other illegal and non-standard products. Between 13 January and 6 February 2026, inspections conducted at Laem Chabang Port Customs Office, Bangkok Port, Si Racha District’s Free Zone in Chonburi Province, and Aranyaprathet Customs House in Sa Kaeo Province, resulted in the seizure of 42,451 infringing items. The seized goods included counterfeit products bearing well-known trademarks such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, Prada, and Balenciaga. The majority of the items consisted of bags, shoes, watches, perfumes, automotive shock absorbers, brake pads, and solar lamps, with estimated economic damage amounting to 223.21 million baht.
During Fiscal Year 2026 (1 October 2025 – 6 February 2026), the Customs Department reported a total of 38 cases involving the seizure of smuggled goods infringing trademarks and copyrights, with an estimated economic damage exceeding 885 million baht. Such goods are prohibited from importation into the Kingdom under the Trademark Act B.E. 2534 (1991), the Export and Import of Goods Act B.E. 2522 (1979), the Ministry of Commerce Notification on the Prohibition of Export, Import and Transit of Trademark- and Copyright-Infringing Goods B.E. 2565 (2022), and the Act Prohibiting the Importation of Goods Bearing False Origin B.E. 2481 (1938).
Mrs. Supthaweethum concluded by expressing the DIP’s appreciation to the Customs Department and all relevant public and private sectors agencies for their continued and robust cooperation in combating intellectual property infringements in line with the Government’s policy to strengthen measures against intellectual property infringements. These collective efforts protect consumers from substandard and potentially dangerous products while simultaneously safeguarding the rights of intellectual property owners who invest in creativity and innovation. This cooperative spirit underscores Thailand’s firm commitment to upholding intellectual property protection, reinforcing economic resilience, and promoting sustainable social development.
The DIP further invites the public to participate in monitoring and preventing intellectual property infringements. Any suspected violations may be reported to the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Office, Department of Intellectual Property, via telephone at 02-547-4702, Hotline 1368, or through the official website at www.ipthailand.go.th.