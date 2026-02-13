Thailand reports first rabies death of 2026 after man ignores puppy bite

Check for dangerous symptoms: dog bites and cat scratches can be fatal.

Recently, Thailand reported the "first rabies death of 2026", a 36-year-old man bitten by a puppy in late 2025 who refused to see a doctor for vaccination.

The infection spread, causing chest tightness, headaches, and difficulty breathing before his tragic death.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) emphasises: if you don't want to die, you must get vaccinated.

Tragic Timeline Revealed

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the DDC, stated that according to the rabies situation warning in 2026 (as of January 25), the DDC was notified of 1 confirmed rabies death in Rayong province, making it the first rabies fatality of 2026 on Friday (February 13).

The deceased was a 36-year-old male of Myanmar nationality.

He began showing symptoms on January 23, 2026, including chest tightness after drinking water, difficulty breathing, and dizziness, and passed away on January 25, 2026.

A disease investigation revealed that the deceased had a history of being bitten on the palm of his right hand in December 2025 by a puppy of unidentifiable ownership.

After being bitten, he did not clean the wound and did not see a doctor to receive the rabies vaccine.

Furthermore, no one saw the puppy after the incident, making it impossible to identify its symptoms or track the puppy's living history.