Chinese tourists head to Russia, Thailand on extended Lunar New Year break

Popular destinations include Russia, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea, although Japan's appeal has diminished.

The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is one of China's longest holidays, lasting nine days this year from February 15, a day longer than usual, to mark the beginning of the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac.

Traditionally, millions of people return home to reunite with their families, boosting spending at shops, cinemas, and restaurants as families celebrate both domestically and abroad.

China anticipates a record 9.5 billion passenger trips during the 40-day travel rush, an increase from 9.02 billion last year.

Officials are optimistic that the longer holiday will encourage more people to travel, both within China and internationally.

"Thailand has reclaimed its position as the top outbound destination due to its warmer climate, especially when many parts of China are still cold," said Zhou Weihong, a representative of Spring Tour, a travel agency based in Shanghai.

With an uncertain economic future, many Chinese citizens are seeking to escape their daily challenges, even if just for a short while.

The country has experienced a prolonged property downturn, impacting household wealth, and uneven economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic has led to job insecurities.

Recent studies show that Chinese consumers are increasingly focused on spending on experiences.