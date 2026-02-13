China's flying hospital has impact in Laos

Operating from a domestically manufactured aircraft, the airborne hospital is part of an initiative aimed at linking local Lao hospitals and schools through a series of public health and wellness programs.

The initiative, which combines free medical consultations, joint clinics, charitable surgeries, medical education and health awareness activities, is being held in the year marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Laos.

It will run through Saturday.

Equipped with state-of-the-art ophthalmic surgical microscopes, ENT endoscopy systems and digital diagnostic equipment, the aircraft landed at Vientiane's Wattay International Airport on Feb 6.

The medical team, which arrived on Jan 30 to begin patient screenings, has already examined about 600 individuals.

Complex cases identified during the screenings were referred to the flying hospital for in-depth examinations, multidisciplinary consultations or surgery.

In the aircraft's operating room, doctors led by the president of the Shanghai hospital performed the first batch of ophthalmic surgeries conducted overseas aboard the plane.

Altogether, about 50 patients, mainly those suffering from cataract, glaucoma and rhinitis, received free surgeries either on the aircraft or at local hospitals during the initiative.