China comes a step closer to crewed moon mission

The test also marked the first successful attempt by a Chinese rocket to return to Earth safely, making it a historic feat in China's efforts to build reusable rockets. Currently, only the United States has operational reusable rockets.

At 11 am, a prototype first-stage booster of the Long March 10 heavy-lift rocket blasted off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site, a coastal spaceport in Hainan province, and soared into the skies carrying a prototype of the Mengzhou spaceship.

After a short flight, the booster reached a critical point of maximum dynamic pressure, or Max Q, which is a challenging moment for any rocket's ascent because the aerodynamic forces acting on the vehicle are at their highest.

At this point, the Mengzhou prototype's return capsule separated from the Long March 10 booster and was carried away by a rocket-powered escape tower atop it. Seconds later, on reaching a predetermined altitude, the capsule separated from the escape tower and deployed its parachutes.

The capsule was later retrieved by recovery personnel after it landed in a designated area in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, the Long March 10 booster continued flying upward. At a certain level, its engines were temporarily shut down to let the rocket coast by inertia. As soon as the booster crossed the Karman Line, the globally recognised boundary between Earth's atmosphere and the edge of space, the booster's grid fins unfolded, and the reaction control system was activated to adjust its position and regulate its descent trajectory.