World Bank cuts Thailand’s 2026 growth forecast to 1.6%

On 11 February 2026, Melinda Good, the World Bank’s country director for Thailand and Myanmar, said Thailand’s GDP growth in 2026 is expected to ease to 1.6%, reflecting the slowdown in global trade, the still-elevated level of household debt, and a cooling tourism recovery. She said growth is projected to pick up to 2.2% in 2027 on the back of improving global conditions, stronger private-sector investment, and foreign direct investment (FDI) projects beginning to materialise as actual investment.

Manufacturing continues to play a key role in Thailand’s economy, accounting for 25% of GDP and 16% of employment—around 6.2 million jobs. Thailand’s environmentally friendly exports make up nearly 10% of total export value and, on average, carry higher technological complexity than exports that are not environmentally friendly.