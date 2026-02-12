TB outbreak in Malaysia: Mask up when travelling during festive period, experts say

People should put on face masks while travelling and seek medical treatment early if they show symptoms, says Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Rafdzah Ahmad Zaki.

“If you are unwell, it is best not to travel, but since it is the festive season, many would like to balik kampung and meet their families. So if you have any symptoms, it is advisable to get yourself checked.

“The other thing is to wear a mask to prevent bacteria or viruses from spreading, especially in public transport. It is not just TB; there are also other kinds of infectious diseases,” she said.

Dr Rafdzah also advised the public to keep doors and windows open when there is a gathering, to ensure good ventilation.

She said that, as TB is an infectious disease and the incubation period is long, it will spread if transmission is not controlled.

“So when a case is detected, we do more active screening and thus find more cases,” she said, adding that people needed to be more vigilant.