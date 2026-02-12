'Conscious Halal' to Define Global Food and Beverage Sector by 2026

Industry experts identify 10 megatrends shifting the Halal market towards digital traceability, ethical integrity, and health-centric innovation.

The Halal market is no longer a "niche" segment but is rapidly evolving into a new era of "Conscious Halal."

According to the Food Intelligence Centre—a division of the National Food Institute under the Ministry of Industry—ten pivotal megatrends are set to transform the industry over the next three years.

The shift marks a transition towards mindful, responsible consumption where transparency and health take precedence.

1. From Logos to ‘Halal-Proof’ Systems

Certification is moving from passive stickers to Interactive Trust.

Digital Traceability: Approximately 60% of consumers in emerging markets are now willing to pay more for products with QR codes that track ingredients from farm to fork.

Blockchain: This technology is being deployed to eliminate certificate forgery, ensuring integrity across complex international supply chains.

2. Health-Led Halal

As Muslim populations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia face rising rates of lifestyle-related illnesses, Halal products are merging with nutritional therapy. Future growth is focused on gut health (prebiotics and probiotics), functional proteins, and easy-to-consume wellness supplements.

3. Hyper-Convenience for Urban Living

Rapid urbanisation has made speed a necessity. The industry is responding with advanced Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals and tamper-evident packaging. During Ramadan, there is a specific demand for delivery-optimised meals that are quick to prepare yet provide long-lasting energy.

