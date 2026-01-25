Halal race heats up as Vietnam advances certification and trade plans

It is well known that the halal economy is a key driver that can help sustain economic momentum and growth in many countries, because demand in the halal economy is clear, reliable, and high in value.

However, the premium nature of this market has also attracted major competitors seeking to capture market share.

Although Thailand has played a leading role in this arena, reflected in its halal food exports to member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), valued at as much as THB250 billion, without further development and the pursuit of new opportunities, Thailand’s role could be pushed towards the back of the pack.

According to the Office of Commercial Affairs (Thai Trade Center) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Vietnam plans to proactively negotiate and sign international agreements to promote and support entrepreneurs in developing and expanding markets for halal products and services, under a draft decree on halal products and services quality management (A draft decree on halal products and services quality management) prepared by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

The draft defines “halal products” as goods certified as correct and compliant with Islamic requirements, while “halal services” refer to all types of activities related to halal products, such as transportation, storage, packaging, product display, and goods handling.