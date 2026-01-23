Thailand Week 2026 opens in Hanoi.

The event brings together more than 100 companies, including Thai enterprises and Vietnamese importers, across about 120 booths.

It features a wide range of Thai products aligned with consumer trends in Vietnam, including food and beverages, health and beauty, mother-and-baby and pet products, fashion and jewellery, household goods and tourism services.

The exhibition’s organisation into themed pavilions, combined with a balanced mix of B2B and B2C business-matching activities and product experience programmes, has enhanced connectivity between businesses and visitors.