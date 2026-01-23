Thailand Week 2026 opens in Hanoi.

The event brings together more than 100 companies, including Thai enterprises and Vietnamese importers, across about 120 booths.
It features a wide range of Thai products aligned with consumer trends in Vietnam, including food and beverages, health and beauty, mother-and-baby and pet products, fashion and jewellery, household goods and tourism services.
The exhibition’s organisation into themed pavilions, combined with a balanced mix of B2B and B2C business-matching activities and product experience programmes, has enhanced connectivity between businesses and visitors.
Thailand Week 2026 is one of the most meaningful trade and investment promotion activities, contributing to stronger friendship and economic cooperation between the two countries, said To Ngoc Son, deputy director general of the Department for International Market Development under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Thailand Week 2026 will run through Sunday.
The event is jointly organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government, the trade office of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Thailand in Hanoi and the Vietnamese Vinexad National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC.
Over the past five years, bilateral trade between Vietnam and Thailand has maintained steady growth of about 6.8 % per year, reaching US$22.1 billion last year.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network