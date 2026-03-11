EGAT seeks alternative LNG supplies, readies Mae Moh plant amid Iran war

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is preparing to rely more heavily on its coal-fired Mae Moh power plant in Lampang, while also seeking alternative liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, as it monitors the impact of the Iran war on energy security.

Narin Phaowanich, governor of EGAT, said the agency has set up a dedicated war room to track the situation around the clock, with particular focus on LNG imports from Qatar via the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for fuel used in Thailand’s electricity generation.

He said EGAT is putting contingency measures in place to cope with any disruption, including securing LNG from other sources and preparing the coal-fired Mae Moh plant to operate at full efficiency.