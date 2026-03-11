Phuket airport closes runway until 6pm after hard-landing incident

In its latest statement, Phuket International Airport said that Air India Express flight AXB938 from Hyderabad to Phuket encountered a problem on the runway after landing. The aircraft was identified as a Boeing 737-800, registration VT-BWQ.

It arrived at Phuket International Airport ahead of schedule, with a planned landing time of 11.40am and an actual landing time of 11.24am. There were seven crew members, 131 arriving passengers and two infants on board.

Preliminary checks found that the aircraft had made a hard landing, causing damage to the nose landing gear and preventing it from being moved off the runway immediately. However, no injuries were reported.

Phuket International Airport issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from 12.08pm to 6pm to announce the temporary runway closure. It also coordinated with relevant agencies to manage the situation and strictly followed airport safety procedures.

Passengers affected by the incident have been advised to contact their airline directly to check flight status and travel details before heading to the airport, in order to avoid missing their flight.