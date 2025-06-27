Phuket Airport Ramps Up Security with New Terminal Routes

FRIDAY, JUNE 27, 2025

Travellers advised to allow extra time as revised entry and exit procedures come into effect today for both international and domestic flights

 

Phuket International Airport (HKT) has implemented significant changes to its passenger terminal entry and exit routes, effective immediately.

 

The adjustments are part of enhanced security measures following recent events and will impact both international and domestic travellers.

 

Passengers flying into or out of Phuket are now advised to arrive at least two to three hours ahead of their scheduled departure to navigate the new procedures smoothly.

 

The airport announced that the revised pathways for both the International and Domestic Passenger Terminals are designed to strictly comply with heightened security protocols.

 

These changes came into effect at 6:00 AM local time today, 27 June 2025.
 

 

Phuket Airport Ramps Up Security with New Terminal Routes

 

Detailed Route Changes
 

International Passenger Terminal

Level 1:

  • Gates 2, 5, and 8 are designated for both entry and exit.
  • Gates 1 and 7 are strictly for exit only.

 

Level 2:

  • Only the north side building link (connecting to the multi-storey car park) is open for entry and exit.

 

Level 3:

  • Gate 2 is to be used for entry and exit only.

 

 

Phuket Airport Ramps Up Security with New Terminal Routes

 

Domestic Passenger Terminal

Level 1:

  • The side gate (South) and the HKT Transport Centre gate (North) are for entry and exit.
  • Gate 1 is designated for exit only.

 

Level 2:

  • Gates 2 and 3 are for entry and exit.
     

 

Phuket Airport Ramps Up Security with New Terminal Routes

 

HKT has apologised for any inconvenience caused by these essential changes and urges passengers to cooperate fully with the new measures.

 

For maximum safety, anyone observing suspicious activity is asked to contact the HKT Security Centre on 076-351191. Further information is available from the HKT Information Counter on 076-351666.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy