Phuket Airport Ramps Up Security with New Terminal Routes

Phuket International Airport (HKT) has implemented significant changes to its passenger terminal entry and exit routes, effective immediately.

The adjustments are part of enhanced security measures following recent events and will impact both international and domestic travellers.

Passengers flying into or out of Phuket are now advised to arrive at least two to three hours ahead of their scheduled departure to navigate the new procedures smoothly.

The airport announced that the revised pathways for both the International and Domestic Passenger Terminals are designed to strictly comply with heightened security protocols.

These changes came into effect at 6:00 AM local time today, 27 June 2025.

