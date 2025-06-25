Bomb Squad Called to Phuket Airport Over Suspicious Motorcycle

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams were scrambled to Phuket International Airport this afternoon following reports of a suspicious motorcycle believed to be carrying explosives.

The alert was raised at approximately 4:10pm today when the motorcycle, described as one of three vehicles under surveillance for suspected explosive devices, was discovered parked within the airport grounds.

Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum, Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, and Monchai Tanod, Director of Phuket Airport, led the emergency response alongside airport security officials, Saku Police Station officers, EOD specialists and K-9 units.

The motorcycle was found in the car park outside the domestic terminal, prompting authorities to implement the airport's bomb threat contingency plan.

The area has been cordoned off whilst safety procedures are followed to protect passengers and airport staff.

