Bomb Squad Called to Phuket Airport Over Suspicious Motorcycle

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams were scrambled to Phuket International Airport this afternoon following reports of a suspicious motorcycle believed to be carrying explosives.
The alert was raised at approximately 4:10pm today when the motorcycle, described as one of three vehicles under surveillance for suspected explosive devices, was discovered parked within the airport grounds.
Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum, Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, and Monchai Tanod, Director of Phuket Airport, led the emergency response alongside airport security officials, Saku Police Station officers, EOD specialists and K-9 units.
The motorcycle was found in the car park outside the domestic terminal, prompting authorities to implement the airport's bomb threat contingency plan.
The area has been cordoned off whilst safety procedures are followed to protect passengers and airport staff.
Fire engines, ambulances and specialist equipment have been positioned on standby as the Phuket Provincial Police coordinate the ongoing investigation.
The security alert extended beyond the airport, with residents in Laem Phromthep and Patong reporting suspicious objects. However, K-9 units and X-ray inspections revealed nothing abnormal in these locations.
Earlier today at approximately 2pm, police were called to investigate a suspicious bag at a restaurant in Kathu district.
EOD officers were deployed following standard procedures, but the incident was resolved when the bag's owner, a resident from Nakhon Si Thammarat province, came forward. The bag contained no dangerous materials and had simply been forgotten.
Pol Col Pratueng Phonmana, Superintendent of Kathu Police Station, confirmed that all necessary protocols were followed during the Kathu incident.
Then around 6:20 PM after reports of a suspicious object under the seat of an abandoned motorcycle, authorities located the suspicious item and immediately cordoned off a 200-meter radius to ensure maximum safety.
Precautionary measures were promptly enacted to mitigate any potential threat.
A thorough examination revealed the object hidden beneath the motorcycle seat was, in fact, a fire extinguisher.
Following standard protocols, EOD officers safely detonated the device. They then conducted a further inspection of the scene to confirm no other hazardous materials were present.
The incident caused heightened alert among airport staff and passengers. However, the swift and decisive action by authorities, adhering to the highest security protocols, successfully diffused the situation without incident.