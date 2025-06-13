Phuket Airport Evacuates Passengers Amidst Bomb Threat

Phuket International Airport (HKT) swiftly enacted its emergency protocols today after a bomb threat was reported on an Air India flight, ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers.

Air India flight AI 379, operating the route from Phuket to Delhi, was subjected to an in-flight bomb threat at approximately 09:30 AM on Friday, 13th June 2025.

In response, airport authorities immediately activated their comprehensive Airport Contingency Plan (ACP), specifically Chapter 3, which addresses in-flight aircraft bomb threats.



