Phuket Airport Evacuates Passengers Amidst Bomb Threat

Phuket International Airport (HKT) swiftly enacted its emergency protocols today after a bomb threat was reported on an Air India flight, ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers.
Air India flight AI 379, operating the route from Phuket to Delhi, was subjected to an in-flight bomb threat at approximately 09:30 AM on Friday, 13th June 2025.
In response, airport authorities immediately activated their comprehensive Airport Contingency Plan (ACP), specifically Chapter 3, which addresses in-flight aircraft bomb threats.
An Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) has been established at HKT to oversee and manage the evolving situation.
The aircraft was promptly directed to a designated isolated parking position, 'Aircraft Parking Position 99', to facilitate a thorough search of passengers and their belongings.
All passengers have since been moved to a dedicated Passenger Holding Area located near Bus Gates 81-82. While they await further instructions, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams are meticulously sweeping the aircraft for any explosives or suspicious objects, following established tactical procedures.
Authorities confirm that further updates will be issued as the situation develops.