Bomb threat prompts emergency landing of Air India flight at Phuket Airport

The pilot of Air India flight AI 379, travelling from Phuket (HKT) to Delhi (DEL) with 156 passengers on board, reported a bomb threat onboard. The pilot requested permission to make an emergency landing at Phuket International Airport.

Phuket Airport activated its Airport Contingency Plan (ACP), Chapter 3, for bomb threats, following the prescribed procedures. The airport said all necessary preparations had been made in response to the threat, and any updates would be provided as the situation developed.