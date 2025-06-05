Buri Ram border school rehearses bomb shelter drill amid rising tensions with Cambodia

A school near the Cambodian border in Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram has conducted a bomb shelter drill for students in response to rising tensions following a recent military skirmish.

Orapin Kamolchit, director of Ban Kok Kachai School in Tambon Kok Kachai, said the school regularly practises evacuating students to its on-site bomb shelter. A fresh rehearsal was carried out on Thursday, prompted by the border clash between Thai and Cambodian troops at Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district on 28 May.

School Director Assures Parents of Safety Measures

Orapin stated that after the May 28 incident, many concerned parents contacted the school to inquire about safety arrangements. She reassured them that classes would continue as normal, as the school has well-established evacuation protocols and safety measures in place.