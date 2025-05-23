Bomb Scare Grounds AirAsia Flight at Phuket Airport

Phuket International Airport activated its emergency protocols this afternoon following a bomb threat made aboard a domestic AirAsia flight.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) confirmed that the situation was swiftly brought under control, with no suspicious items found.

At approximately 3:17 PM local time today (May 23), Phuket Airport's Air Traffic Control (ATC) was alerted by the pilot of AirAsia flight FD3092, an Airbus A321 bound for Don Mueang (DMK) from Phuket (HKT).

The pilot had been informed by cabin crew that a Thai passenger had reportedly stated, "there's a bomb in the overhead locker."

