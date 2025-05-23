Bomb Scare Grounds AirAsia Flight at Phuket Airport

Phuket International Airport activated its emergency protocols this afternoon following a bomb threat made aboard a domestic AirAsia flight.
Airports of Thailand (AOT) confirmed that the situation was swiftly brought under control, with no suspicious items found.
At approximately 3:17 PM local time today (May 23), Phuket Airport's Air Traffic Control (ATC) was alerted by the pilot of AirAsia flight FD3092, an Airbus A321 bound for Don Mueang (DMK) from Phuket (HKT).
The pilot had been informed by cabin crew that a Thai passenger had reportedly stated, "there's a bomb in the overhead locker."
The pilot immediately requested to return the aircraft, which was carrying 200 passengers, to an isolated parking bay (number 99).
Phuket Airport promptly declared an emergency, implementing its comprehensive aircraft bomb threat emergency plan.
An Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) was immediately established to systematically manage and control the unfolding situation.
This involved close and integrated collaboration with all relevant agencies, including airline staff, Phuket Airport security personnel, the Phuket Provincial Police, and Tourist Police officers.
Authorities swiftly apprehended the passenger suspected of making the threat. A thorough and meticulous inspection of all passengers, their luggage, and the surrounding aircraft area was subsequently carried out.
The situation has since been declared clear, with no suspicious items or devices found. The airline has informed passengers to identify their luggage, and they are now in the process of re-boarding the aircraft, awaiting departure. Further updates will be provided as the situation progresses.