Thai Airport Authority Launches Ambitious Plan to Develop Land Around Six Airports

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has unveiled an ambitious initiative to develop prime real estate surrounding its six major airports across the country.
The "AOT Property Showcase: The Six Pillars of Opportunity", held on Tuesday, aims to attract private sector investment to transform these areas into new economic hubs, encompassing a total of 2,512 rai (approximately 623 acres) with a potential investment value geared towards establishing Thailand as a leading aviation centre in the region.
Acting AOT President, Paweena Jariyathitipong, stated that the showcase marks a key step in AOT's vision to elevate its airports to global standards.
The strategy focuses on improving service quality and safety, while simultaneously generating revenue through the development of high-potential land.
The event invites investors and businesses to explore commercial opportunities around AOT's six airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.
A total of 46 plots, valued at over 28.8 billion baht for development, are being offered under long-term lease agreements (up to 30 years) on both Crown and AOT-owned land.
These sites are earmarked for diverse projects including logistics centres, warehouses, hotels, conference centres, shopping malls, hospitals, sports facilities, residential areas, and modern smart city developments.
Strategically positioned near main roads, airports, and national infrastructure links, these areas are primed for development into new business and tourism centres.
This initiative aligns with the government's policy to establish Thailand as a regional aviation hub.
The project is expected to be a significant catalyst in creating new economic zones across various regions, generating direct and indirect employment, strengthening local economies, and enhancing the international competitiveness of Thai airports.
AOT is actively seeking collaboration with investors and business partners to realise these opportunities.
The "Six Pillars of Opportunity" comprise 46 prime land plots across the country, totalling 2,512 rai, including both Crown Land (73% leasehold from the Treasury Department) and AOT's freehold land.
Key highlights include:
Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK): Four "Airport Business" plots (548 rai, leasehold) within the airport precinct, near transport links and major roads, a mere 9 minutes from the terminal, suitable for medical hubs, convention centres, hotels, and residential areas. Additionally, seven "Airport Service and Support" plots (462 rai, freehold) with external access and just 15 minutes from the terminal, ideal for logistics, agricultural hubs, and residential developments.
Don Mueang Airport (DMK): The Junction Building offers 12,000 sq m of commercial space and a 1,000+ space car park, with future hotel and additional parking developments planned.
Chiang Mai Airport (CNX): Three prime plots (19 rai, leasehold) adjacent to the Chiang Mai-Hang Dong Road, 13 minutes from the terminal, in a populated area near the transport station, suitable for hotels, offices, and commercial complexes.
Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport (CEI): A substantial 762 rai plot within the airport grounds, 5 minutes from the terminal, with easy access to the city and airport road, ideal for hotels, offices, commercial complexes, premium outlets, and logistics hubs.
Phuket Airport (HKT): Seven prime plots (192 rai, freehold) near Thepkrasattri-Nai Yang Road, on the main route to Phuket City, just 6 minutes from the terminal, suitable for hotels, convention centres, and medical hubs.
Hat Yai Airport (HDY): Four large and 15 smaller plots (502 rai, leasehold) both inside and outside the airport, adjacent to the main city-airport road, 5 minutes from the terminal, suitable for hotels, offices, commercial complexes, and logistics hubs.
The event also featured a seminar on real estate opportunities at AOT, with insights from Yongyutt Chaipromprasith, AOT Independent Director. He discussed the development potential of each airport and strategies for balanced revenue generation through land development.
Yongyutt highlighted the potential of long-term land leases for private sector development of shopping centres, warehouses, hotels, sports facilities, and premium residential areas.
He also advised potential investors on long-term business planning, financial management, understanding land regulations, and designing projects that align with market trends and future urban development to support Thailand's aviation hub ambitions.
AOT Executive Vice President for Business Development and Marketing, Sirote Duangrat, outlined AOT's new strategy focused on "creating added value from assets" to generate non-aviation revenue and support urban growth, transport hubs, and logistics connections.
AOT has set competitive land rental rates, ranging from 4 to 240 baht per square wah per month, and will provide necessary utilities, lease rights, and flexible business models to encourage both domestic and international private sector participation through a transparent and fair system.
AOT will also facilitate direct information access and organise property tours for interested parties.
Dr Kirida Bhaopichitr of the Thailand Development Research Institute provided economic insights on prime locations and the macroeconomic role of airport-adjacent properties in stimulating regional economies and decentralising investment.
Opportunities in the tourism and service sectors, a key economic driver for Thailand, are expected to shift towards higher-value, quality-focused, and sustainable tourism.
The "AOT Property Showcase" aims to create new economic centres while enhancing Thailand's aviation business competitiveness by facilitating private sector investment in airport-adjacent land, generating employment across regions and sustainable returns for all stakeholders, while comprehensively meeting the needs of service users and reinforcing AOT's position as a world-class airport management leader, building confidence among global travellers in Thailand's readiness as a regional aviation hub.