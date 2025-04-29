Thai Airport Authority Launches Ambitious Plan to Develop Land Around Six Airports

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has unveiled an ambitious initiative to develop prime real estate surrounding its six major airports across the country.

The "AOT Property Showcase: The Six Pillars of Opportunity", held on Tuesday, aims to attract private sector investment to transform these areas into new economic hubs, encompassing a total of 2,512 rai (approximately 623 acres) with a potential investment value geared towards establishing Thailand as a leading aviation centre in the region.

Acting AOT President, Paweena Jariyathitipong, stated that the showcase marks a key step in AOT's vision to elevate its airports to global standards.

The strategy focuses on improving service quality and safety, while simultaneously generating revenue through the development of high-potential land.

The event invites investors and businesses to explore commercial opportunities around AOT's six airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.

A total of 46 plots, valued at over 28.8 billion baht for development, are being offered under long-term lease agreements (up to 30 years) on both Crown and AOT-owned land.

These sites are earmarked for diverse projects including logistics centres, warehouses, hotels, conference centres, shopping malls, hospitals, sports facilities, residential areas, and modern smart city developments.

Strategically positioned near main roads, airports, and national infrastructure links, these areas are primed for development into new business and tourism centres.

