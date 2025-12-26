JKN’s eight-year run on Thailand’s stock market ends as shares face delisting over false 2023 accounts

December 26, 2025 is the final day investors can trade shares in JKN Global Group Plc (JKN), founded and led by Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, before the company is removed from the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced it will revoke JKN’s listed status after concluding the company disclosed false information in its 2023 financial statements, which it said could severely affect shareholders’ rights and interests. JKN is scheduled to be formally delisted on December 27, 2025.

Although the Central Bankruptcy Court earlier this month appointed Grant Thornton Specialist Advisory Services Co., Ltd. as JKN’s rehabilitation plan preparer, market talk has cast the prospects of a turnaround as close to “zero”, amid claims that many assets may already have been moved out of the company.

The commentary follows circulating reports alleging that a “former JKN executive” fled overseas with 6 billion baht, leaving behind tens of thousands of retail investors and seven series of debenture creditors.