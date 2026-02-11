Road-culvert bomb injures three in Narathiwat, missing police patrol

A bomb planted in a culvert beneath a road in Ban Kado village, Moo 4, Rueso district, Narathiwat, exploded on Wednesday (February 11), injuring three people and damaging a vehicle.

Pol Col Supachai Supakitjarak, chief of Rueso Police Station, requested support from an explosive ordnance disposal team and military working dogs to examine the scene, along with relevant agencies.

Investigators found a blast crater at the culvert, about one metre deep and roughly two metres wide. Debris from an improvised explosive device, believed to have been assembled inside a cooking gas cylinder weighing about 50 kilograms, was scattered across the area, mixed with soil and asphalt.

Police said the bomb was detonated using a battery, with electrical wires running into nearby forest.