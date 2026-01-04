Deep South insurgency marks 22 years: 10,116 attacks, 5,999 deaths

Bombings and ambushes dominate in late 2025

Security agencies also released summaries for the first three months of fiscal year 2026 on Sunday (October–December 2025).

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command reported 21 security incidents, comprising 9 bombings, 8 ambush shootings, 2 arson attacks, and 2 robbery-related cases involving a gold shop and a vehicle.

ISOC said bombings and ambush shootings remained the main tactics.

Narathiwat recorded the most incidents (13) and 9 deaths in total, comprising 2 soldiers, 2 Or Sor members (territorial defence volunteers), and 4 civilians, while one suspect was reported killed in a security operation.

Injuries totalled 21, including 7 police officers, 2 soldiers, 2 local leaders and 10 civilians.

Pattani and Yala each recorded 4 incidents.

Separately, the southern border police force and the Royal Thai Police's forward operations centre reported 24 security cases across the three provinces in the same period.

Narathiwat accounted for 14 cases, or 58% of the total.

The most frequently affected areas were Rueso and Chanae police stations with 3 cases each, followed by Cho-airong and Si Sakhon with 2 each, and Su-ngai Kolok, Su-ngai Padi, Yi-ngo and Ra-ngae with 1 each.

In Narathiwat, the police said the incidents were mostly shootings (7), followed by explosives (4), arson (1) and other incidents (2). Pattani and Yala each recorded 5 cases.

In Pattani, Mayo police station logged 2 cases, while Ban Soring, Na Pradu and Nong Chik recorded 1 each, with bombings (3) outnumbering ambush shootings.

In Yala, Mueang Yala police station recorded 3 cases (two bombings and one shooting), while Bannang Sata had one shooting, and Yaha reported one arson case.

Across the three months, police reported 34 casualties in total: 12 deaths (including 3 police officers, 2 soldiers, 3 civilians, 2 Territorial Defence Volunteers and one suspect killed) and 22 injuries (including 8 police officers, 2 soldiers, 2 local leaders and 10 civilians).