Thai Ministry Debunks Claims That 'Mae Nak' Legend is Cambodian Folklore

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society warns the public after a viral claim falsely identifies the legendary "Mae Nak" as a Cambodian folk tale.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has issued an official warning regarding a viral "fake news" story claiming that the iconic Thai ghost story, Mae Nak, is actually a Cambodian folk legend originally named "Mae Nak Battambang."

Wetang Phuangsup, the DES Ministry spokesperson, revealed that the Anti-Fake News Centre (AFNC) Thailand flagged the claim as part of a broader government initiative led by the minister, Chaichanok Chidchob, to combat disinformation and cybercrime.

According to the DES Ministry and the Fine Arts Department (Ministry of Culture), the claim that Mae Nak originated in Cambodia is entirely without merit.

