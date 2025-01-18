False claims of Covid-19, hMPV virus hybrid in China circulate

Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has issued an alert regarding the spread of misinformation about a purported hybrid of Covid-19 and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) in China, marking it as the most widely circulated piece of fake news for the week.

Wetang Phuangsup, secretary general of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission, said that between January 10 and 16, the Anti-Fake News Centre monitored more than 837,172 messages, with 510 requiring verification.

"After consulting with the Department of Medical Sciences, we can confirm there is no evidence of any hybridisation between hMPV and Covid-19," he said.

He explained that while hMPV can spread through coughing, sneezing, or close contact, it typically results in mild symptoms that resolve naturally within one to two weeks.