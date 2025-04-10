Delay in Trump tariffs gives Thailand time to secure a better deal: PM

Her comments came following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day suspension on tariff increases for countries facing rates above 10%.
“Many nations will now queue up to negotiate, and Thailand must also prepare thoroughly and consider the situation from every angle,” said Paetongtarn.
When asked when Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira would visit the US, the Prime Minister stated that a date had not yet been set, although Washington had acknowledged the plan.
On the prospect of ASEAN nations joining forces in the negotiations, she said Thailand should pursue all possible avenues — both independently and as part of the regional bloc. “If working with ASEAN partners gives us greater leverage, that is a positive development. However, we must also advance our own national efforts,” she said.
Commenting on the case of Paul Chambers, the American academic for whom a Thai court has issued an arrest warrant, and whether this might become a point of leverage for the US, Paetongtarn stated: “Everything must proceed fairly. As they have initiated talks in good faith, we must also negotiate with them on fair terms.”