Army condemns Cambodia over continued BM-21 strike on Sa Kaeo villages

Thailand’s 1st Army Area on December 25, 2025 condemned Cambodia for firing BM-21 rockets into a Thai civilian area, saying the attack showed Phnom Penh had no intention of ending the conflict.

It said Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo, was hit by 40 BM-21 rounds, causing widespread damage to homes unrelated to military operations.

The army said the bombardment also damaged public utilities, farmland and village roads.

The 1st Army Area said the attack indicated Cambodia was deliberately violating human rights principles and international humanitarian law, with serious impacts on the lives and property of innocent civilians.