Pope Leo, on Christmas Eve, says denying help to poor is rejecting God

Speaking at a Mass in St Peter’s Basilica, he said the Gospel account of Jesus being born in a stable because there was no room at the inn should challenge Christians to make space for those in need today.

“If there is no room for the human person, there is no room for God,” he told the congregation, adding that rejecting one means rejecting the other.

The pontiff, who has placed migrants and poverty at the centre of his early papacy, said Christ’s birth shows God’s presence in every person and underscores the “infinite dignity” of each human life.

He argued that an economy that treats people like goods to be traded distorts society’s moral compass.