Her Majesty The Queen Arrives in Italy for 2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey Medal Matches

Queen Suthida touches down at Milan Malpensa Airport as IIHF Women's Ice Hockey Ambassador to attend medal rounds at Milan Cortina 2026.

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana has arrived in the Republic of Italy to attend the ice hockey medal rounds at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan, in her capacity as Women's Ice Hockey Ambassador of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

Her Majesty's aircraft, operated by Thai Airways on flight TG940, touched down at Milan Malpensa International Airport at 07.10 hrs local time on 18 February.

She was received upon arrival by the Italian Ambassador to Thailand, the Thai Ambassador to Rome, and senior officials from both countries.

The visit, which runs from 18 to 23 February, was undertaken at the personal invitation of Luc Tardif, President of the IIHF, to witness the culminating ice hockey matches at Milan Cortina 2026.