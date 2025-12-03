Queen leads team "Vayu" to victory in Race 2 at the 37th Phuket King's Cup Regatta

On December 3, 2025, at 09:03 AM, Her Majesty Queen Suthida, accompanied by officials, participated in the 37th Phuket King's Cup Regatta at Beyond Kata, Karon Subdistrict, Muang District, Phuket. The event was organized by Mr. Kevin Robert Whitcraft, Chairman of the Race Organizing Committee, and Admiral Somprasong Nilsamai, President of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage, along with the organizing committee, athletes, and executives, who welcomed Her Majesty.

Her Majesty the Queen then boarded the Iguana X100 boat and proceeded to THA 72, the yacht representing Team "Vayu," to participate in the IRC Zero class competition. On this day, Her Majesty took on the role of navigator, a position where Her skills in aviation helped her accurately predict the changing winds at sea. Last year, Her Majesty studied the Electronic Navigation for Racing Yachts course, which included wind and weather forecasting, the use of navigation tools, the role of a navigator in Grand Prix racing, and wind direction data analysis. These skills enabled Her Majesty to predict the wind direction with greater accuracy, helping guide the yacht in the right direction toward the set goal quickly and safely.