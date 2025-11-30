Queen Suthida Joins Eliud Kipchoge to Launch Bangkok Marathon

Her Majesty completed the 21.1 km course in 2:13:40 at the Amazing Thailand Marathon 2025, promoting global tourism alongside the world record holder.
Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana participated in the prestigious global tourism promotion race, the 8th 'Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025' on Sunday.
The Queen ran the Half Marathon distance (21.1 km) alongside legendary runner Eliud Kipchoge.
The event, titled 'Run Through the City, Season 8,' drew 20,000 runners from across the globe and was held across Pathum Wan District and the historic Sanam Luang area of Bangkok.
At 2:15 AM on 30 November 2025, Her Majesty proceeded to the starting point near the Pathumwan Princess Hotel. The Queen sounded the air horn to officially start the 21.1 km Half Marathon and then commenced her run alongside Kipchoge.
Her Majesty completed the entire 21.1-kilometre course in a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 40 seconds.
Running Through the Heart of the Capital
The unique route, designed to showcase the capital's historic and modern landmarks, began on Phaya Thai Road (west side), in front of MBK Center.
The course took runners:
The Queen's final stretch led along Ratchadamnoen Nai Avenue to the finish line at Sanam Luang.
Following the race, the Queen graciously granted an audience to the Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, who presented the commemorative medal.
The Deputy Prime Minister, Captain Thamanat Prompow, then presented Her Majesty with the commemorative finisher shirt.
The Queen later proceeded to the starting point of the 10-kilometre race to sound the air horn.
Finally, Her Majesty moved to the Ceremonial Pavilion at Sanam Luang to present trophies to the four winners of the Half Marathon categories.
The event was co-organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, among others.