Queen Suthida Joins Eliud Kipchoge to Launch Bangkok Marathon

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana participated in the prestigious global tourism promotion race, the 8th 'Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025' on Sunday.

The event, titled 'Run Through the City, Season 8,' drew 20,000 runners from across the globe and was held across Pathum Wan District and the historic Sanam Luang area of Bangkok.

At 2:15 AM on 30 November 2025, Her Majesty proceeded to the starting point near the Pathumwan Princess Hotel. The Queen sounded the air horn to officially start the 21.1 km Half Marathon and then commenced her run alongside Kipchoge.

Her Majesty completed the entire 21.1-kilometre course in a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 40 seconds.