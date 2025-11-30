Queen Suthida Joins Eliud Kipchoge to Launch Bangkok Marathon

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2025

Her Majesty completed the 21.1 km course in 2:13:40 at the Amazing Thailand Marathon 2025, promoting global tourism alongside the world record holder.

  • Her Majesty Queen Suthida participated in the 'Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025' alongside legendary runner Eliud Kipchoge.
  • The Queen officially launched the 21.1 km Half Marathon by sounding the starting horn before running the course herself.
  • She completed the entire half marathon in a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 40 seconds.
  • In addition to running, Her Majesty also started the 10-kilometre race and presented trophies to the half marathon winners.

 

Her Majesty completed the 21.1 km course in 2:13:40 at the Amazing Thailand Marathon 2025, promoting global tourism alongside the world record holder.

 

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana participated in the prestigious global tourism promotion race, the 8th 'Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025' on Sunday.

 

The Queen ran the Half Marathon distance (21.1 km) alongside legendary runner Eliud Kipchoge.

 

The event, titled 'Run Through the City, Season 8,' drew 20,000 runners from across the globe and was held across Pathum Wan District and the historic Sanam Luang area of Bangkok.

 

Queen Suthida Joins Eliud Kipchoge to Launch Bangkok Marathon

 

At 2:15 AM on 30 November 2025, Her Majesty proceeded to the starting point near the Pathumwan Princess Hotel. The Queen sounded the air horn to officially start the 21.1 km Half Marathon and then commenced her run alongside Kipchoge.

 

Her Majesty completed the entire 21.1-kilometre course in a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 40 seconds.

 

Queen Suthida Joins Eliud Kipchoge to Launch Bangkok Marathon

 

Running Through the Heart of the Capital

The unique route, designed to showcase the capital's historic and modern landmarks, began on Phaya Thai Road (west side), in front of MBK Center.

 

The course took runners:

  • To Sam Yan Intersection, turning onto Rama IV Road and then onto Henri Dunant Road.
  • It proceeded to Ratchaprasong Intersection, running along Rama I Road by the Royal Thai Police Headquarters.
  • Runners then looped through Ratchadamri Road, skirted Lumphini Park, and returned to Rama I Road past CentralWorld.
  • The route continued to Victory Monument, entering Ratchawithi Road, crossing an overpass, and then turning onto Si Ayutthaya (Sawan Khalok) and Phitsanulok Roads.
  • The final stage involved running down the grand Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue (often compared to the Champs-Élysées), turning around in front of the 1st Army Area Command, and passing landmarks like Democracy Monument and the Giant Swing.

 

Queen Suthida Joins Eliud Kipchoge to Launch Bangkok Marathon

 

The Queen's final stretch led along Ratchadamnoen Nai Avenue to the finish line at Sanam Luang.

 

Following the race, the Queen graciously granted an audience to the Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, who presented the commemorative medal.

 

The Deputy Prime Minister, Captain Thamanat Prompow, then presented Her Majesty with the commemorative finisher shirt.

 

The Queen later proceeded to the starting point of the 10-kilometre race to sound the air horn.

 

Queen Suthida Joins Eliud Kipchoge to Launch Bangkok Marathon

 

Finally, Her Majesty moved to the Ceremonial Pavilion at Sanam Luang to present trophies to the four winners of the Half Marathon categories.

 

The event was co-organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, among others.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy