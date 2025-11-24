Thai king and queen’s China visit marks major milestone in bilateral ties

Their Majesties the King and Queen’s official visit to China from November 13 to 17, undertaken at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, marked a significant step forward in strengthening China–Thailand relations.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei made the remark during a press briefing on Monday, saying the visit coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand and marked the first official visit to China by a Thai monarch since the two countries formalised bilateral ties.

China is also the first major country His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has visited since ascending the throne, he added.

Zhang said both sides agreed to work together to advance the building of a China–Thailand community with a shared future over the next 50 years, and to write a new chapter of China–Thailand friendship.

President Xi Jinping hosted a grand welcoming ceremony and state banquet for Their Majesties, while Chinese Premier Li Qiang also held discussions with His Majesty the King.

During the visit, Their Majesties laid a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes and toured important sites in Beijing, gaining first-hand insight into China’s modernisation achievements and promoting exchanges in science, education and culture.