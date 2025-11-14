Xi Jinping grants audience to His Majesty the King, vows to deepen China–Thailand ties

Xinhua reported from Beijing on Friday (November 14) that Chinese President Xi Jinping granted an audience to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is paying an official visit to the People’s Republic of China. Xi called for joint efforts to advance the building of a China–Thailand community with a shared future.

Xi noted that His Majesty had chosen China as the first major country to visit, and that he is the first Thai monarch to visit China since the establishment of diplomatic ties. This, he said, reflects the great importance His Majesty attaches to China–Thailand relations, as well as the deep-rooted friendship embodied in the saying “China and Thailand are not strangers, but brothers.”