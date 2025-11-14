Xi Jinping grants audience to His Majesty the King, vows to deepen China–Thailand ties

Xinhua reported from Beijing on Friday (November 14) that Chinese President Xi Jinping granted an audience to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is paying an official visit to the People’s Republic of China. Xi called for joint efforts to advance the building of a China–Thailand community with a shared future.
Xi noted that His Majesty had chosen China as the first major country to visit, and that he is the first Thai monarch to visit China since the establishment of diplomatic ties. This, he said, reflects the great importance His Majesty attaches to China–Thailand relations, as well as the deep-rooted friendship embodied in the saying “China and Thailand are not strangers, but brothers.”
The Chinese leader also expressed his condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, adding that the Thai Royal Family has long maintained warm relations with China and played an important role in strengthening friendship between the two nations — something China deeply appreciates.
Xi further stated that the year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, a “golden year” of China–Thailand friendship. Over the past half-century, China and Thailand have worked together and supported each other through a rapidly changing international landscape, becoming close relatives, good friends and reliable partners.
He said he stands ready to work with His Majesty the King at this new historic starting point to advance the building of a China–Thailand community with a shared future for the next 50 years, and to jointly write a new chapter of friendship between the two countries.