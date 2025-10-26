King and Queen Lead Solemn Procession for Queen Mother's Royal Remains

Their Majesties, accompanied by the Royal Family, formally escorted the late Queen Mother's Royal Remains from the hospital to the Grand Palace as weeping crowds paid their final respects.

A profound atmosphere of mourning descended upon the Thai capital today as the Royal Family led the solemn procession escorting the Royal Remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to the Grand Palace.

At 3:42 PM (local time) on 26 October 2025, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana travelled from Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall to the hospital's Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building.

Accompanying Their Majesties were Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, and Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Bilaskalyani.