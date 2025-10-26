King and Queen Lead Solemn Procession for Queen Mother's Royal Remains

Their Majesties, accompanied by the Royal Family, formally escorted the late Queen Mother's Royal Remains from the hospital to the Grand Palace as weeping crowds paid their final respects.
A profound atmosphere of mourning descended upon the Thai capital today as the Royal Family led the solemn procession escorting the Royal Remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to the Grand Palace.
At 3:42 PM (local time) on 26 October 2025, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana travelled from Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall to the hospital's Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building.
Accompanying Their Majesties were Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, and Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Bilaskalyani.
Upon arrival, Their Majesties proceeded to the 29th floor, where they were met by several senior members of the Royal Family who had gathered for the sacred task:
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn
Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana
Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi
Her Royal Highness Princess Aditayadornkitikhun
Than Phu Ying Sirikitiya Jensen
The procession of the Royal Remains began with Somdet Phra Maha Veerawong, Assistant Abbot of Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram, leading the way.
The medical cot bearing the Royal Remains was then escorted into an elevator by the doctors and nurses who had provided care to Her Majesty. The King, Queen, and other Royal Family members followed closely behind.
Once the Royal Remains reached the ground floor, the medical team transferred the cot into a Royal Motorcade Vehicle (licence plate R.Y.L. 1D-0929).
The medical personnel who had treated the late Queen Mother followed in the vehicle escorting the Royal Remains.
At 4:26 PM, the official motorcade departed the hospital. It was led by the vehicle carrying Somdet Phra Maha Veerawong, followed by the vehicle carrying the Royal Remains, and finally, the Royal cars of His Majesty the King and the other members of the Royal Family.
As the convoy left the hospital, the medical staff, students, and nurses from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, along with members of the public gathered outside, performed a unified, deep bow.
The crowd was visibly overcome with emotion, weeping as they paid their final respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on her journey to the Grand Palace.