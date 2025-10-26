Thousands gather at Sanam Luang to pay respects in funeral bathing rite for Queen Sirikit

Many Thai royal subjects gathered at Sanam Luang from early Sunday morning to participate in the water offering ceremony for the funeral bathing rite of the late Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.
Many Thais formed long queues before the ceremony, which began at 8:30 a.m. in front of the late Queen Mother’s portrait. The rite is held in front of the portrait, displayed at the Saha Thai Samakom Pavilion in the Grand Palace, until midnight.
Participants in the rite were required to register at a tent set up in front of the Supreme Court and wait at a designated area before walking 500 metres to the second waiting point. From there, officials allowed 100 people at a time to enter the Saha Thai Samakom Pavilion to offer bathing water in front of the Queen’s portrait.
Both men and women were instructed to strictly adhere to the dress code. Women wearing trousers were allowed only to sign the condolence book and were not permitted to offer the bathing water. Men were asked to tuck their shirts neatly into their trousers.