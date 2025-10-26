Thousands gather at Sanam Luang to pay respects in funeral bathing rite for Queen Sirikit

Many Thai royal subjects gathered at Sanam Luang from early Sunday morning to participate in the water offering ceremony for the funeral bathing rite of the late Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

Many Thais formed long queues before the ceremony, which began at 8:30 a.m. in front of the late Queen Mother’s portrait. The rite is held in front of the portrait, displayed at the Saha Thai Samakom Pavilion in the Grand Palace, until midnight.