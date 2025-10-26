King honours Queen Mother with historic nine-tiered royal umbrella

The Bureau of the Royal Household, on Saturday(October 25, 2025), released the official schedule for the Royal funeral of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.
On Sunday (October 26), at 5pm, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida will proceed to Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace.
After the royal bathing ceremony, the royal remains will be placed in a coffin and carried by the Royal Guards of the Royal Guard Battalion to be enshrined behind the Royal Golden Urn under a nine-tiered royal umbrella at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall.
Following the enshrinement, His Majesty will lay a wreath, light incense and candles for royal offerings, and offer respects to the royal remains. He will also light incense and candles in worship of the Buddha image associated with the Queen Mother’s life and offer robes for 93 Buddhist monks, followed by merit-making ceremonies.
His Majesty will then light incense at the royal prayer platform for both the eastern and western sides and will return to his quarters.
For attendees, formal mourning attire, including the full ceremonial uniform and the Maha Chakri Order sash, will be worn.
In addition, a Buddhist prayer ceremony will be held both day and night. The King has graciously ordered daily offerings of food to eight monks in the morning and eight monks in the afternoon, as well as nightly traditional rituals for a period of 100 days.
It is worth noting that the offering of a nine-tiered royal umbrella to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, marks a historic moment, as this item is traditionally reserved for the monarch. This gesture is a symbol of the highest honour and deep filial piety, reflecting her profound contributions both to his family and to the Kingdom of Thailand.