King honours Queen Mother with historic nine-tiered royal umbrella

The Bureau of the Royal Household, on Saturday(October 25, 2025), released the official schedule for the Royal funeral of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

On Sunday (October 26), at 5pm, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida will proceed to Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace.

After the royal bathing ceremony, the royal remains will be placed in a coffin and carried by the Royal Guards of the Royal Guard Battalion to be enshrined behind the Royal Golden Urn under a nine-tiered royal umbrella at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall.