His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen pay an official visit to the People’s Republic of China

Today (November 13, 2025) at 4.03 p.m. local time in the People’s Republic of China, which is one hour ahead of Thailand, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen travelled on a Royal Thai Airways International aircraft, Flight TG 8886, and arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport in the People’s Republic of China, in accordance with the invitation extended by His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, from November 13–17, 2025.
On this occasion, His Majesty graciously granted permission for Mr. Chatchai Viriyavejakul, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the People's Republic of China, to attend upon Their Majesties, and respectfully present Mr. Hong Lei, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the People’s Republic of China, who respectfully invited Their Majesties to disembark from the aircraft.
Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China (equivalent to Deputy Prime Minister), and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, attended upon Their Majesties to welcome them. A Chinese boy respectfully presented a bouquet of flowers to His Majesty the King, and a Chinese girl respectfully presented a bouquet to Her Majesty the Queen.
Their Majesties then proceeded past the welcoming party and the Chinese honour delegation, comprising Mr. Sun Weidong, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Zhang Jianwei, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, and his spouse.
As for the Thai honour delegation, it included Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, as the Minister of Honour; Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as the Minister of Honour; Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, the Lord Chamberlain; Mr. Thani Thongphakdi, Deputy Principal Private Secretary; Lieutenant Colonel Somchai Kanchanamanee, Deputy Secretary-General of the Royal Household; Admiral Weerasak Aokkangwan, Royal Aide-de-Camp; and Air Chief Marshal Chettha Mueankaew, Royal Aide-de-Camp. Their Majesties also proceeded past the honour guard.
Mrs. Panida Khieourai, spouse of the Ambassador to Beijing, and Ms. Nalintip Homwiseswongsa, Minister Counsellor (Commercial), respectfully presented floral garlands to Their Majesties. Military attachés from the three armed forces attended upon Their Majesties to welcome them.
Thereafter, Their Majesties travelled by royal motorcade from Beijing Capital International Airport to their residence hotel at China World Hotel. This marks Their Majesties’ second official State Visit abroad in this reign, following His Majesty’s accession as the 10th monarch of the Chakri Dynasty.
At 4.49 p.m., the royal motorcade arrived at China World Hotel, Beijing, which has been arranged by the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the royal residence. Mr. Varapote Chensavasdijai, Minister, Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing, and his spouse; Consuls-General stationed in the People’s Republic of China and their spouses; officials of the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing; heads of Team Thailand offices; members of the Thai community in Beijing; monks; business owners; students and university students in Beijing; and Mr. Jean-Marc Poli, General Manager of China World Hotel, Beijing, attended upon Their Majesties to welcome them.
This official visit to the People’s Republic of China by His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen is regarded as a significant historic occasion, as His Majesty is the first Thai monarch to pay an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, with the purpose of strengthening the royal friendship and deepening the close relations between the two countries.