His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen pay an official visit to the People’s Republic of China

As for the Thai honour delegation, it included Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, as the Minister of Honour; Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as the Minister of Honour; Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, the Lord Chamberlain; Mr. Thani Thongphakdi, Deputy Principal Private Secretary; Lieutenant Colonel Somchai Kanchanamanee, Deputy Secretary-General of the Royal Household; Admiral Weerasak Aokkangwan, Royal Aide-de-Camp; and Air Chief Marshal Chettha Mueankaew, Royal Aide-de-Camp. Their Majesties also proceeded past the honour guard.

Mrs. Panida Khieourai, spouse of the Ambassador to Beijing, and Ms. Nalintip Homwiseswongsa, Minister Counsellor (Commercial), respectfully presented floral garlands to Their Majesties. Military attachés from the three armed forces attended upon Their Majesties to welcome them.

Thereafter, Their Majesties travelled by royal motorcade from Beijing Capital International Airport to their residence hotel at China World Hotel. This marks Their Majesties’ second official State Visit abroad in this reign, following His Majesty’s accession as the 10th monarch of the Chakri Dynasty.

At 4.49 p.m., the royal motorcade arrived at China World Hotel, Beijing, which has been arranged by the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the royal residence. Mr. Varapote Chensavasdijai, Minister, Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing, and his spouse; Consuls-General stationed in the People’s Republic of China and their spouses; officials of the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing; heads of Team Thailand offices; members of the Thai community in Beijing; monks; business owners; students and university students in Beijing; and Mr. Jean-Marc Poli, General Manager of China World Hotel, Beijing, attended upon Their Majesties to welcome them.

This official visit to the People’s Republic of China by His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen is regarded as a significant historic occasion, as His Majesty is the first Thai monarch to pay an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, with the purpose of strengthening the royal friendship and deepening the close relations between the two countries.