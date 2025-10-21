China, Thailand to enhance cooperation in intelligent rehabilitation

Co-hosted by the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology (USST) and Thailand's National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the China-Thailand Forum on Intelligent Rehabilitation Technology and Industry Development was held from Saturday to Sunday, with the theme of "Empowering the Future: China-Thailand Collaboration in Intelligent Rehabilitation Engineering".

Drawing over 200 participants — including industry leaders, policymakers and renowned experts from both countries — the event provided a high-level platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and strategic collaboration in the field of intelligent rehabilitation.