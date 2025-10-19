Fengshen storm heads for South China Sea, South warned of heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning on tropical storm Fengshen, which has strengthened as it moves into the upper South China Sea on Sunday (October 19).

At 4pm, the storm’s centre was located at latitude 15.6°N, longitude 119.2°E, with maximum sustained winds near the centre at about 65 kilometres per hour. It was moving slightly westward at a speed of around 30 kilometres per hour.

The storm is expected to intensify further as it approaches southern Hainan, China, and the Gulf of Tonkin near northern Vietnam between October 21 and 23, before weakening in early November.