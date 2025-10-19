Fengshen storm heads for South China Sea, South warned of heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning on tropical storm Fengshen, which has strengthened as it moves into the upper South China Sea on Sunday (October 19).
At 4pm, the storm’s centre was located at latitude 15.6°N, longitude 119.2°E, with maximum sustained winds near the centre at about 65 kilometres per hour. It was moving slightly westward at a speed of around 30 kilometres per hour.
The storm is expected to intensify further as it approaches southern Hainan, China, and the Gulf of Tonkin near northern Vietnam between October 21 and 23, before weakening in early November.
Cool air from China is also forecast to extend over upper Thailand and the upper South China Sea in mid-November. Between October 23 and 24, isolated thundershowers are expected in the Northeast, while the South will face heavy to very heavy rainfall as the monsoon trough shifts southward.
The prevailing southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen, bringing waves one to two metres high and over two metres in stormy areas.
Residents in the South are advised to beware of flash floods, runoff, and river overflows, especially in foothill zones, lowlands, and flood-prone areas.
Meanwhile, strong winds and rough seas are expected in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea. Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.