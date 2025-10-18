Isolated heavy rain in southern Thailand; tropical storm Fengshen forms east of the Philippines

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday reported that easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, and the Andaman Sea.

Isolated heavy rain is expected in the South, while isolated thundershowers are forecast in the northern regions. Residents are advised to remain vigilant for flooding and avoid travelling through areas prone to repeated inundation.

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach about one metre in height, rising to over two metres during thundershowers. The TMD has urged all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression east of the Philippines has intensified into tropical storm Fengshen. The storm is expected to move across the northern Philippines into the upper South China Sea on October 18-19, approaching Hainan, China, on October 21-22. The storm is forecast to weaken rapidly and is not expected to affect Thailand.