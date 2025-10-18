Isolated heavy rain in southern Thailand; tropical storm Fengshen forms east of the Philippines

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday reported that easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, and the Andaman Sea.
Isolated heavy rain is expected in the South, while isolated thundershowers are forecast in the northern regions. Residents are advised to remain vigilant for flooding and avoid travelling through areas prone to repeated inundation.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach about one metre in height, rising to over two metres during thundershowers. The TMD has urged all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, a tropical depression east of the Philippines has intensified into tropical storm Fengshen. The storm is expected to move across the northern Philippines into the upper South China Sea on October 18-19, approaching Hainan, China, on October 21-22. The storm is forecast to weaken rapidly and is not expected to affect Thailand.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 34-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 34-35 °C.